Report: Kyler Murray might not return from ACL injury until 2023 midseason

The Arizona Cardinals’ season from hell reached its worst point when quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact ACL tear in the December loss to the New England Patriots. Murray has since undergone successful surgery to repair his damaged left knee, but such an injury occurring deep into the season means he likely won’t be ready for Week 1 of 2023.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says that it shouldn’t be a shock if Murray isn’t out there on opening day, and it’s possible that he may be out into the middle portion of the regular season.

“My understanding is he’s going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right,” Rapoport said. “He is young, he’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush. So do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

That will be a challenge to deal with for whichever head coach the Cardinals hire.

The NFL schedule will not be released until mid-May, so depending on how things shape up there’s a chance Murray is not available for at least one of the games against the Seahawks. Arizona may end up needing another quarterback to guide them through the first several weeks.

Incidentally, current Cardinals backup Colt McCoy is slated to be a free agent.