The Seattle Seahawks transitioned between starting quarterbacks this year, yet had two wide receivers go for over 1,000 yards. That’s quite a feat, chemistry and new coordinators and all that other important stuff.

One of the contributing factors is that the receivers are some of the fastest in the NFL.

Route-weighted 40-yard dash times for every offense's WR room in 2022. Decent way to look at how much speed each team put on the field from the wide receiver position pic.twitter.com/rndz3RBfFI — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 30, 2023

This time, the far right and the lowest bar is a good thing.

People know about DK Metcalf, and his 4.33 40 time. Tyler Lockett’s 4.4 is no joke either, but some of the new talents aided to the speed. Marquise Goodwin ran a 4.27 back in the day, and Dee Eskridge has claim to a 4.38, although his 168 total snaps this season aren’t doing a whole lot in the above chart.

Bo Melton is the last of the bunch to be faster than 4.4, coming in at 4.34, but he didn’t contribute to this either and isn’t even on the team anymore.

What does all this even mean?

Even the chart’s creator, Arjun Menon, admits it’s of limited use. This takes registered time, not in-game tracking data. You want to die on a hill that Lockett and Goodwin are as fast as they were eight years ago? I don’t.

But the results are undoubtedly tied to things like Geno Smith’s deep ball success, especially since Russell WIlson enjoyed much of the same:

Regardless of combine times, Seattle’s always found a way to excel at the deep passing game. They do still need another threat, and potentially one that can find a way to take all this speed and translate it to yards after the catch.