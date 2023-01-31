In today’s links: more end-of-season reviews and awards for our Seattle Seahawks; Conference Championship weekend recaps; Where the 49ers the best team in the NFL?; Early Super Bowl odds. Enjoy!

Seahawks News

Evidence continues to pile up that running backs do matter - Seaside Joe

I know I'm not supposed to talk about this but someone has to do it: Seaside Bonus 1/30/2023

NFL sets 2023 salary cap. Seahawks have room to keep Geno Smith, help defense. How much? - The Seattle Times

The NFL has set each team’s salary cap for the coming year.

Seahawks tied for 12th-toughest strength of schedule in 2023 - Seahawks Wire

There’s only one game left to play in the NFL’s 2022 season. Once the Eagles and the Chiefs decide this year’s Super Bowl champion, we’ll be moving on to the 2023 season.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Continues Elite Pace - Seahawks.com

Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett continues a historic pace in year eight.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Season Honors - Seahawks.com

Taking a look back at some of the players, plays and moments that stood out from the 2022 season.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Dominate Once Again in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks defied expectations in part because of the heroics of a receiving corps featuring plenty of star power and a couple of intriguing young players who improved as the 2022 season unfolded.

NFC West News

1 Winner and 3 losers from the 49ers letdown loss: The Niners were flagged for 11 penalties - Niners Nation

Each proved to be costly

The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know - SBNation.com

We’ll never know how good this team could have been.

Josh Johnson, 49ers Go Out with a Whimper | Football Outsiders

With their supply of healthy quarterbacks completely expired, the San Francisco 49ers set a record for fewest passes thrown in a conference championship defeat.

In worst possible moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ran into the QB problem he couldn’t resolve - Yahoo Sports

For all the genius of Kyle Shanahan this season — all the mistakes, confidence, arrogance and winning — the NFL’s laws of averages suggested there had be a bottom to his quarterback bag.

Can 49ers afford to bet it all on eight games of Brock Purdy? Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Chiefs and Eagles and Bengals Niners all are looking to the future, but all in different ways and different windows of time.

What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It is always gut wrenching to lose in the NFC championship, but this loss has an extra sting to it for the 49ers.

Sean Payton on Coaching Search: We'll Know More This Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals hope to find a resolution to their coaching search sooner rather than later. Sean Payton - who interviewed with the team last week - says this week will tell a lot.

Cardinals to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, OC Brian Callahan this week for head coaching job - NFL.com

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and OC Brian Callahan have been requested for interviews for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position.

AFC/NFC Championship Game reactions; Cardinals HC updates - Revenge of the Birds

Los Angeles Rams 2023 coaching staff: Who’s here and what’s still open? - Turf Show Times

It’s hard to keep track alone, so follow us instead

Rob Gronkowski Has Advice For Los Angeles Rams on TE Tyler Higbee - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Tyler Higbee showed this season that he can be a vital piece for the Rams offense moving forward.

Around The NFL

Recap: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Sunday's conference championship action as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII and the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers fall just short. Charles and Frank unpack the events of both games and start to look ahead towards what should be a clash of titans in the Super Bowl.

Weighted DVOA Favors Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII | Football Outsiders

DVOA shows how the Chiefs outplayed the Bengals, and has them as slight favorites in Super Bowl LVII.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 30 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bengals' Germaine Pratt regrets reaction to Joseph Ossai penalty - ESPN.com

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said he was "wrong" for his reaction that went viral after team's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Winners and losers from AFC and NFC championships, plus early Super Bowl LVII odds for Chiefs-Eagles - CBSSports.com

