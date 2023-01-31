Field Gulls Podcast: What went wrong with the Seahawks defense in 2022?

It was another up-and-down (mostly down) year for the Seattle Seahawks defense. A brutally slow start saw them give up 111 points in a three-game stretch, only to bounce back and shut down the Arizona Cardinals (twice), Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants. Poor performances resurfaced after the bye week, then they tightened up with consecutive wins over the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, only for the San Francisco 49ers to drop over 500 yards of offense and 41 points on them in the playoffs.

Seattle ranked 21st in defensive DVOA, 26th in EPA/play, and 25th in points allowed. On the plus side, we saw promising play out of free agent signing Uchenna Nwosu and rookie corner Tariq Woolen. It wasn’t all bad for Seattle but the good was too infrequent.

In this edition of the Field Gulls Podcast, host Dan Viens is joined by special guest Griffin Sturgeon (better known as @cmikesspinmove on Twitter) to discuss the Seahawks defense, including what lies ahead for Pete Carroll, the coaching staff, and the roster. We know changes need will be made on the roster, but which draft prospects could fit the bill?

Have a listen below!

Audio

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts