NFC Playoff Picture: 49ers would be Seahawks’ most likely opponent if they make the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks still have a chance at the postseason if they defeat the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers fail to defeat the Detroit Lions. If that happens, the only possible seed should they make the playoffs is #7, which means they’d be facing the #2 team on the road.

With the Minnesota Vikings getting crushed by Green Bay, the San Francisco 49ers leaped into the #2 seed via conference record tiebreaker. As things stand, the 49ers would be the team the #7 seed faces on Wild Card weekend.

There are four teams that can finish as the NFC’s #2 seed. It gets a little complicated to stay with me here!

Philadelphia is the #2 seed if...

The 49ers defeat the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Commanders, and the Eagles lose to the New York Giants, who have locked themselves in as the #6 seed.

San Francisco is the #2 seed if...

They defeat the Cardinals and the Eagles win. If they lose to Arizona but the Minnesota Vikings also lose to the Chicago Bears and the Eagles lose to the Giants, the 49ers remain the #2 seed. If the 49ers and Vikings tie in their respective games then nothing changes.

Minnesota is the #2 seed if...

They defeat the Bears and the 49ers lose to the Cardinals.

Dallas is the #2 seed if...

They defeat the Commanders, the Eagles lose to the Giants, and the 49ers defeat the Cardinals.

Based on the matchups, it’s very likely that the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, and Cowboys all win and that means it’s the status quo for those teams.

San Francisco obviously swept Seattle for the first time since 2011 and put the clamps on the offense on both occasions. The Seahawks haven’t even led for one second of either game and that’s with facing literally all of the 49ers starting quarterbacks.

If you’re a believer in the Seahawks making the playoffs, either you can say “bring it on!” and think that Seattle can win in a trilogy against San Francisco, or you’re rooting like hell to get the Vikings, who either win close or lose in comically lopsided fashion. I am not sure the Eagles or Cowboys are particularly ideal matchups for Seattle, either.