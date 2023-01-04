2022 NFL Season, Week 18: Seahawks season on the line vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) are still in the playoff hunt, but they need to help themselves and get help from others to quality as the 7th and final seed in the NFC. First step is to defeat the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Lumen Field, then the second step involves the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Needless to say, we are pick Lions fans.

Seattle is coming off a big win over the New York Jets to keep their postseason hopes alive, whereas the Rams were hammered by the Los Angeles Chargers to cement themselves as the worst defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. And yet, they are still the Rams, so the Seahawks cannot take this game for granted. Even in the first matchup in December they still needed a late touchdown drive from Geno Smith to prevail over a John Wolford-led, severely undermanned Los Angeles squad. This time it’ll be Baker Mayfield at quarterback, as he looks to regain a full-time starting job next season.

What’s at stake?

The Seahawks will get into a playoff spot if they win and a loss or tie by the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. They can also get in if they tie and Lions-Packers ends in a tie, but that’s remote.

Any other outcome eliminates Seattle from a postseason berth.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 41.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Rams airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, January 8th with commentary from Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Rams game coverage.