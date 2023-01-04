Seahawks-Rams Wednesday Injury Report: Uchenna Nwosu among long list of Seahawks not practicing

The Seattle Seahawks will have their year boil down to the final week of the NFL regular season as they will face off at home against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. They need a win and will also require a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. For the Seahawks first injury report of the week, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, there was a plethora of players that did not participate.

Long list of Seahawks not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/joxF6Br9WR — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 5, 2023

A lot of this is precautionary as it is so late in the year and the team is trying to ensure that their players are as healthy as they possibly can be. Ryan Neal and Travis Homer both missed last week’s game and were both absent from practice on Wednesday. Players such as Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker, Noah Fant and Uchenna Nwosu among others all played in Sunday’s win over the Jets but did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Lockett is dealing with a leg contusion after being kicked in the Jets game, but Pete Carroll says he’s going to push to play on Sunday.

Starting right tackle Abe Lucas did not play in Sunday’s game against the Jets, but he did practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, which is certainly a good sign leading up to this weekend’s finale.