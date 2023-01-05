The NFL continues to discuss this season’s future and the rest of the league’s schedule. In the meantime, support for Damar Hamlin and his family spreads. Impending important games loom large and the playoffs loom larger. What will become of the season is still in question. Until those decisions are made, enjoy the links below!

And of course, if you are willing an able, donate to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity.

NFL community rallying around Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive - Buffalo Rumblings

Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday evening

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 draft: Teams that picked top-10 QBs after winning 8 games - Seaside Joe

Seattle could join a short list of franchises that added a franchise QB to a decent record: Seaside Joe 1402

Seahawks meet with team physician, seek 'solace' after Hamlin's cardiac arrest - KING5 Seattle

It felt like a dazed start to the day at Seahawks headquarters. Players and coaches searched for the right words to try and articulate their feelings on Damar Hamlin, while understanding they'll have to let it go by the time Sunday comes. Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance.

Analysing a mock draft from ‘The 33rd Team’ « Seahawks Draft Blog

Earlier today a new mock draft was posted by ‘The 33rd Team’ — a website that has recruited a number of experienced contributors from within the NFL including current players, former executives and coaches.

Huard: Why Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III is exploding down stretch - Seattle Sports

Kenneth Walker III has put questions about the rookie wall to rest. Brock Huard explains the change the starting Seahawks RB made.

K.J. Wright: What's behind Seahawks edge Darrell Taylor's sack surge - Seattle Sports

Darrell Taylor is turning heads with 5.5 sacks in his last five games. Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright shares what he's seeing from Taylor.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Continues Historic Rookie Campaign - Seahawks.com

With fewer than 100-yards needed to reach a milestone in the season’s final game, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III looks to join exclusive company in franchise history.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Hollywoolen - Seahawks.com

Tariq and the Seahawks look to close out the regular season with a win against the Los Angeles Rams in the home finale. Nasser Kyobe and Michael Bumpus preview Sunday's matchup.

Report Card: Sesttle Seahawks' Top Performers in Win vs. New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Turning in their most complete game of the season and keeping dim playoff hopes alive, the Seattle Seahawks harassed quarterback Mike White and the New York Jets to climb back to .500 with one game remaining. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top grades and other notable performances from Week 17.

NFC West News

Can the 49ers' secondary hold up against the NFC’s elite? - Niners Nation

Since Week 13, Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga have been among the worst at their positions, despite the team’s success on defense.

49ers news: The 49ers' offensive line has been one of the best in the league this season - Niners Nation

Quite the turn of events when you look at preseason expectations

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 17 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams' Coach Sean McVay Has 'Loved Working With' QB Baker Mayfield - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay had plenty of praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield and how he's changed his reputation with the Rams.

Rams PFF grades vs Chargers: Jalen Ramsey must be used differently - Turf Show Times

Is LA using their star corner efficiently?

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s ACL Reconstruction and Meniscus Repair A Success - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ quarterback shares photo from his hospital bed.

Injuries Continue to Plague Arizona Cardinals Offense Heading Into Season Finale - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals look to be without an overwhelming amount of starters in their Week 18 season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Around The NFL

Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions - Larry Brown Sports

The Miami Dolphins added quarterback Mike Glennon amid some questions Teddy Bridgewater is facing for Week 18 due to his injury.

How Green Bay Packers Shut Down Justin Jefferson | Football Outsiders

The Packers held the NFL's best wideout to the worst day of his career. Here's how they did it.

NFL mulling Bills-Bengals options, including not finishing game or pushing schedule into bye week before Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

In the wake of the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football, NFL vice president of operations Troy Vincent said the league is leaving all options on the table regarding the schedule.

Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next - Yahoo Sports

On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.

NFL Week 18 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, season in review - ESPN.com

Who's rising and falling in the latest NFL Power Rankings? Here's where every team lands.

Why Commanders are starting Sam Howell, what's next for Carson Wentz - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

A week ago, Washington's QB change was designed to save the season. That failed. Now, it’s about eyeing the future.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Damar Hamlin ‘could have fallen’ in McKees Rocks — instead he lifted up his community - The Athletic

A person born into tough circumstances can chart a path to a better life while never forgetting where he’s from.

NFL Week 18 Power Rankings: Packers backer once again, plus Eagles drop from top spot without Jalen Hurts - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco admits he was wrong to give up on his preseason Super Bowl pick

What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path - CBSSports.com

As prayers continue for Damar Hamlin, a look at what the league is considering and what the rulebook says