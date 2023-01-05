Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will Seattle make the playoffs on the final day?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

It’s the first Seahawks Reacts survey of 2023!

As usual the survey kicks off with the confidence poll, which should rise a bit after their easy win over the New York Jets.

The Seahawks are still in the hunt for the final playoff spot and actually do have the final wild card position as things stand, but that’s tenuous at best. A Seattle win over the Los Angeles Rams won’t be enough to clinch a postseason berth; they’ll also need the Green Bay Packers to fail to beat the Detroit Lions. We ask whether or not you think the Seahawks will make the playoffs.

Then there’s the quarterback situation. Geno Smith is a free agent at the end of this season, but unlike previous seasons there will be demand for Geno as a starting quarterback. He has been performing at a high level for much of this campaign, and he won’t come cheap in 2023. Perhaps the Seahawks will extend him before he even gets to free agency, but you never know! Drew Lock has yet to play a regular season snap for Seattle. His preseason action featured some good, some bad, which about sums up his NFL career up to this point.

Seattle has some important decisions to make at QB for next season. Will both Geno and Lock be back next year? Or just Geno? Or just Lock (which implies they’ll draft a QB next year or acquire another veteran)? Or neither?! Vote now!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/0BAPLY/">Please take our survey</a>

These votes will be counted and tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results. If you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design.