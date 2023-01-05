 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks-Rams Thursday Injury Report: Tyler Lockett, Ken Walker still not practicing

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are another day closer to their final game of the season, as they look to take down Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday to try and complete phase one of what will be a two-step process this weekend in order to springboard themselves into the postseason.

The second injury report of the week was released on Thursday afternoon.

Noah Fant, who did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, was limited on Thursday and participated in certain pieces of the team’s practice. Poona Ford, who also did not practice on Wednesday with a calf injury, was a full participant on Thursday. And for Sunday, just as the theme has gone for most of the year, Seattle will need all of the interior help that they can get on the defensive line to help stop the run, which Ford can certainly provide.

Several key players still did not practice on Thursday, however. The list included Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker, Uchenna Nwosu, Deejay Dallas and Ryan Neal. DK Metcalf, Al Woods and Gabe Jackson did not practice on Thursday either, but it was cited that they were absent mostly due to getting some extra rest.

