Field Gulls Podcast: Talkin’ Seahawks football with special guest Joe Fann!

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 regular season will end this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but with the right combination of results they could see themselves playing at least one more week. A win over the Rams combined with a tie or a loss by the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions puts Seattle into the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC. Not bad for a team widely predicted to be one of the NFL’s worst.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dayna O’Gorman was joined by special guest Joe Fann, former Seahawks beat reporter for the now defunct NBC Sports Northwest and current Digital content and brand ambassador for Wynn Bet. Some of the topics covered include:

—If Geno Smith comes back to the Seahawks in 2023

—The “must keep” players that are out of contract this offseason

—The Pete Carroll/John Schneider legacy and whether it’s tied to this year’s NFL Draft.

All that and more in an easily digestible and entertaining half-hour!

Audio

