Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 67: Sheil Kapadia

The first episode of 2023 is up!

The Ringer’s senior NFL writer Sheil Kapadia joined us to discuss the positive updates on Damar Hamlin and what this all means for the NFL.

Plus, a breakdown of SEA’s win over NYJ, a preview of the huge Rams game, and more!

