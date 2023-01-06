Seahawks-Rams Friday Injury Report: Ryan Neal’s playing status in question, others good to go

The Seattle Seahawks held their final practice of the week ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, in a game that will half determine whether Seattle can clinch the seventh and final NFC Wild Card spot and earn themselves a spot in the postseason.

The team released their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon.

Of the questionable guys, sounds like Ryan Neal is the one most in danger of not playing. Everyone else has a shot, according to Pete pic.twitter.com/fovzinJEx3 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 6, 2023

Far more players were full participants in Friday’s practice, including Uchenna Nwosu who had been a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. DK Metcalf, Gabe Jackson, and Al Woods all got Thursday off due to some rest but were all back on the field in full force on Friday.

Tyler Lockett, Deejay Dallas and Noah Fant were limited participants but all three are expected to play Sunday.

The only player that is likely to miss the game is Travis Homer, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Ryan Neal is questionable with a knee injury, and the decision on him may be made closer to game time. All the other listed questionable players (Lockett, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Quinton Jefferson) are expected to suit up against the Rams.