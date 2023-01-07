No matter the outcome of Sunday’s game most of us Seahawk fans would agree that the 2022 season has been a successful one. From a question mark at QB to an obviously unproven rookie class, many players have shown a surprising amount of talent, execution, and promise moving forward. Despite some very poor performances, a new defensive scheme and a new coaching staff, the defense seems to have found better footing as of late. And of course, the penultimate reward for a season well done is a top-5 draft pick thanks to a wholly unsuccessful and down-right bonkers campaign from the Denver Broncos. Ultimately, the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season was more about 2023. Thanks to some unexpected contributions, the future looks bright.

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe passes $8 million mark as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues - Yahoo Sports

The donations keep pouring in for Damar Hamlin.

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Rams, Part II - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith's got one last red sash on his revenge tour: Seaside Joe 1404

Can Baker Mayfield End Seahawks' Playoff Hopes? | Football Outsiders

Seattle needs a win and some help to return to the postseason, but a lot of our staff members think the Los Angeles Rams won't let that happen.

Tyler Lockett wanted to be Russell Wilson's real estate agent? - The Seattle Times

Lockett spent the offseason getting his real estate license. According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, when Wilson was dealt to the Broncos on March 8, Lockett wanted to help him sell the house. He was really excited when Russ left, because he was trying to sell his house,” Carroll said Friday with a smile.

What’s gotten into Darrell Taylor? Better hands, smarter speed revive Seahawks’ pass rush - The News Tribune

The Seahawks’ high-speed Bugatti got sent to the garage.

Benched.

Rost: Seahawks' season a big success whether or not they make playoffs - Seattle Sports

Regardless of a win or loss Sunday, it's hard to call this Seahawks' season anything but a success, Stacy Rost writes for SeattleSports.com.

Carroll discusses Seahawks without Brooks, facing Rams, rooting for Lions - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discussed the possibility of making the playoffs and facing a Baker Mayfield-led Rams team on KIRO Newsradio.

Bumpus: Biggest surprises on offense and defense for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shared his top surprises from the Seahawks' 2022 season, including the starting cornerback you wouldn't expect to make the cut.

Seahawks Mailbag: Week 18 Schedule, Ted Lasso Comparisons & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Friday Round-Up: 12 “Day One” Seahawks Season Ticketholders To Raise 12 Flag Sunday - Seahawks.com

A dozen fans that have been season ticket holders since the team’s inaugural season will raise the 12 Flag for Sunday’s contest.

Why the Seahawks believe they can be dangerous if they earn a postseason bid - The Athletic

Seattle believes, at its best, it can play with anyone in the NFL. Will the Seahawks get that chance?

How Seattle Seahawks 'Lawn Mowing' Has Helped Improve Run Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have made considerable progress defending the run over the past few weeks ... in part because of a cliche from defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt centered around lawn care.

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Berth Would Punctuate Geno Smith's Historic Resurgent Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Already turning in a career year by any metric, Geno Smith's resume could receive another boost with free agency just around the corner if the Seattle Seahawks can beat the Los Angeles Rams and receive a bit of help on Sunday.

NFC West News

49ers news - 5 players to watch: Fred Warner can match a career-high in tackles for a season Sunday - Niners Nation

Plus, Nick Bosa isn’t far off from Aldon Smith’s franchise record

Why the 49ers Don't Assign Charvarius Ward to Shadow No. 1 Receivers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Despite being the best cornerback on the 49ers, Charvarius Ward isn't tasked to shadow an offense's No. 1 receiver. Here is why.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview: Spoiler in Season Finale? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to play spoiler in Seattle against NFC West division foe Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Rams-Seahawks: 5 keys to victory for Baker Mayfield’s L.A. finale - Turf Show Times

What do the Rams need to do to finish the 2022 season with a win?

Sean McVay’s short-term answer to retirement questions is unsatisfying - Turf Show Times

McVay puts off current TV rumors until next year’s TV rumors

Op-Ed: Who’s Most Responsible for Cardinals’ Demise? - Revenge of the Birds

Note: this is an article that has taken months to write. It is is an op-ed that takes into account some of the inside information I have received from a few sources that I have communicated with...

Eight Arizona Cardinals Ruled Out vs. 49ers; Four More Questionable - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled out eight players with four more potentially missing the game as well.

Arizona Cardinals Hope Versatile Isaiah Simmons Continues to Grow - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

As another year comes to a close, the Arizona Cardinals hope their hybrid defensive star in Isaiah Simmons can only get better.

Around The NFL

Mike White reveals severity of his rib injury - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets quarterback Mike White revealed the severity of the rib injury he has been dealing with recently.

Eagles' Collapse a Team-Wide Effort | Football Outsiders

What went wrong for Philadelphia against the New Orleans Saints? Everything.

NFL approves adjustment to playoff rules, resulting in potential neutral site AFC title game and coin toss - Yahoo Sports

NFL team owners voted Friday to pass a group of adjusted playoff scenarios resulting from the league’s “no contest” cancellation of the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Week 18 picks, schedule, playoff scenarios, odds, injuries, stats - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 18, including bold predictions, key stats, playoff clinching scenarios and score picks.

Dolphins' rookie QB Skylar Thompson confident ahead of must-win finale - Miami Dolphins Blog - ESPN

It's been a difficult season for the Dolphins, who have lost their last five after starting 8-3, but they still have a postseason shot.

Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg making the most of his two weeks - Denver Broncos Blog - ESPN

Rosburg has drawn praise from Russell Wilson and teammates for his straightforward communication style.

The First Read, Week 18: Examining playoff picture on final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season - ESPN.com

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs or Josh Allen's Bills end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC? What about the many other playoff permutations in play across the NFL? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down what to look for in Week 18 of the 2022 regular season.

2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are 14 teams projected to make postseason after canceled Bills-Bengals game - CBSSports.com

Here are the 14 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of getting in