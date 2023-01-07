SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans expect a win, but no playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The final week of the regular season for the 2022 NFL League Year has arrived, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means a matchup against the hated division rival Los Angeles Rams with most of the marbles on the table. However, not all of the marbles are on the table, obviously, as many of the marbles remain in the hands of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, who will face off on Sunday Night Football.

For the Seahawks, 2022 has been a season of exceeding expectations, even five losses in the last seven games has a team that seemed all but certain to make the postseason earlier in the year no longer controls its own destiny. On the heels of having traded away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Hawks were not expected to be competitive, and yet entering the final week of the season their postseason hopes remain alive. That fact has fan confidence at high levels as the Hawks look to secure a final record that is above .500 while also looking to potentially bump the defending Super Bowl Champions into a last-place finish in the NFC West.

Regardless of how the final week of the season plays out, the team will be forced to address the quarterback position in the offseason, with both Geno Smith and Drew Lock set to be unrestricted free agents. After posting a career year and making the Pro Bowl, Smith seems likely to cash in, whether that is as a member of the Seahawks or with another team. That said, at this point in time fans are split on whether or not both will be back with the team in 2023.

Given the importance of the position in the modern NFL, there will be no shortage of discussion on the position in the coming months. Whatever the team decides to do at the position going forward, however, the first order of business is closing out the 2022 season. While the team currently sits in the seventh spot in the NFC, it does not control its own destiny for the postseason due to the fact that a Green Bay victory would hand the Packers the final Wild Card spot due to tiebreaker procedures. Thus, while the majority of Seattle fans are expecting a win over the Rams to close out the year, they are not expecting the Hawks to make the postseason.

That means that Seattle fans can sit back on Sunday afternoon and enjoy the Hawks game against the Rams, and then if that results in a win there will be no better excuse to tune in for the regular season finale of Sunday Night Football.

