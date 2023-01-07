2022 NFL Season: Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars open thread

If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders then they secure the #1 seed in the AFC. If not, that opens the door for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

In the night game, the winner of the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars takes the AFC South. If the Titans lose, their season is over. If the Jaguars lose, they will need to scoreboard watch on Sunday because they can get in via wild card if the Patriots, Steelers, and Dolphins all lose. Yes, we could see two AFC South teams make the playoffs at 8-9.

The football starts on ABC/ESPN at 1:30 PM PT and continues at 5:15 PM PT. And no doubt there will be plenty of Damar Hamlin tributes on the field and by players throughout this final weekend of the regular season.

Here are our Tallysight picks for tonight’s games and the rest of Week 18: