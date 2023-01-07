Travis Homer back to IR, Seahawks bring up trio from practice squad

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams with a shot to finish at 9-8, and above .500. Already having outperformed the expectations for the season for most fans and observers, putting a ninth win on the board for the year would put the Hawks in position to make the postseason should the Detroit Lions prevail over the Green Bay Packers Sunday evening.

When Seattle takes to the field against the Rams, they will do so without the services of third down back Travis Homer, whose season is over after being moved to injured reserve for a second time this year. Replacing Homer on the roster is Joshua Onujiogu, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday afternoon.

The @Seahawks made four roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/3RD98SceL9 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 7, 2023

In addition to promoting Onujiogu, the team also used both of its elevations for Week 18, calling up both wide receiver Cade Johnson and linebacker Alexander Johnson for the contest.