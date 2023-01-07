Seahawks vs. Rams Preview Podcast: Win (with help) and in!

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) need a win against the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and a tie or loss by the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions in order to make the playoffs. Seattle is favored to sweep the Rams for the first time since 2015, but we know these games are almost never easy no mater how many key players the Rams are missing. Even if the Seahawks miss the playoffs, they’ve exceeded most preseason expectations and may yet end up with a winning record with a quarterback who hadn’t been a full-time starter since 2014.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has the preview of Seahawks vs. Rams, as well as potential draft order scenarios based on other results across the NFL. Seattle is guaranteed a top-5 pick, but we’d rather that Denver pick by 3rd overall and not 5th, and with a crazy set of results.

Have a listen below!

