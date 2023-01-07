Report: Seahawks game could be Sean McVay’s last as Rams head coach

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is wrapping up the first losing season of what has otherwise been a sterling head coaching career, and Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks may very well be the last time we see him on the Rams sidelines.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that McVay’s coaching future beyond this season is uncertain. This is a topic first brought up even before the Rams won the Super Bowl, but after a disastrous 2022 it’s resurfaced again.

Here are the details:

Those sources believe McVay will take some time after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks to determine whether he will return in 2023. McVay has gone back and forth on the decision and needs time to get away to process all that has transpired over the past year: winning a Super Bowl, being courted to work in television, getting married, watching his wife’s home country of Ukraine invaded, losing his grandfather and then coaching a team that has fallen short of its expectations. Los Angeles is 5-11 — the first time since the Rams hired him in 2017 that McVay will have a losing record as a head coach. The defending Super Bowl champions have been decimated by injuries, and sources believe it has taken its toll on McVay. Sources believe McVay needs time to recharge and to determine whether he has the energy to continue coaching next season.

The 36-year-old McVay has led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl win, and four postseason berths, a stretch of success not seen since “The Greatest Show on Turf” days under Dick Vermeil and later Mike Martz. Broadcast networks have shown interest in wanting to hire McVay as an analyst, including Amazon for its ‘Thursday Night Football’ package entering this season.

Perhaps McVay will take a year off like Sean Payton is doing, or he’ll decide he’s accomplished so much in such a short period of time that he wants to do other things within the football world outside of head coaching. Or he’ll come back for 2023 and see if he can turn the Rams around again.

Add that to the list of storylines for Sunday’s massive game for the Seahawks, who need a win and a Green Bay Packers loss or tie in order to qualify for the playoffs.