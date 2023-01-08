Seahawks vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season, and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) still have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

The Seahawks are the #7 seed in the NFC entering Week 18, but with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on Sunday night, the three-way tie among these teams will be broken. If the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams, they will need a Packers loss or tie against the Lions in order to secure the wild card berth. Should the Packers win, the Seahawks are out and Green Bay makes the playoffs.

Seattle is coming off a 23-6 win over the New York Jets that kept their postseason hopes alive and sent the Jets out of the AFC wild card race. The Rams were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers and at 5-11 are the worst defending Super Bowl champions in history. In their first meeting, the Seahawks rallied past the Rams 27-23 in Los Angeles on a game-winning touchdown pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. John Wolford was the Rams’ quarterback then, and today it’ll be Baker Mayfield. For all we know, this could also be the last game Sean McVay coaches.

Here are all the details fans need on this regular season finale, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 8th, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): L 21-13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): L 24-10 at Kansas City Chiefs

January

Week 17, 1/1: W 23-6 vs. New York Jets

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)