Seahawks 2023 Regular Season opponents finalized

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 regular season is over, but they are not done thanks to the Detroit Lions stunning the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, giving Seattle a wild card berth in dramatic and unbelievable fashion! At the same time, the Seahawks’ 2023 regular season opponents are now official.
The NFL rotates matchups every year, and in 2023 the whole of the NFC West will play the whole of the NFC East and AFC North. There are three games determined by placement in the standings. Because the Seahawks finished 2nd in the NFC West, they will be playing 2nd place teams in the AFC South, NFC North, and NFC South.
Here is the Seahawks’ 2023 opponents list:
Home
Washington Commanders
Away
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
The most useless thing imaginable right now would be to project next year’s win-loss record before free agency has even begun. We are well aware of how difficult the 2022 schedule looked for the Seahawks even before the Russell Wilson trade, and it ended up being one of the easiest in the league. The NFC East boasted zero sub-.500 teams this season but who knows what happens in 2023?
The NFL’s regular season schedule release will be in May. We don’t care about that right now. We care that the Seahawks are in the playoffs!
Loading comments...