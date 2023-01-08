 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Rams 1st Quarter game thread

The Seahawks try and clinch a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

This is it. This is the final regular season game for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks, and even if they do make the playoffs they will not have another home game this season.

Seattle needs a win over the Los Angeles Rams and that’s the only outcome that they can control. If they lose then there will be no postseason berth. If they tie then they are probably cooked. If they win then they need the Green Bay Packers to either lose or tie the Detroit Lions and they will be back in the playoffs.

Let’s have some fun and if this result goes Seattle’s way, we will treat the Lions vs. Packers game like it’s our game. I’m talking about quarter-by-quarter game threads just as we would a typical Seahawks game, because the Lions are basically the Seahawks by extension if Seattle prevails at Lumen Field this afternoon.

SEA!!!

