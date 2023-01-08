For your Seattle Seahawks, everything comes down to this afternoons home showdown with the hated Los Angeles Rams. They will require a bit of magic and luck and such from the lovable Detroit Lions later on in the evening. In the meantime, the ‘Hawks must handle business. Win against the Rams and sweep the season series, an accomplishment all on its own. Lose and they are eliminated from the playoffs. All in all, it’s been a fun, exciting, and interesting season; one of the most memorable in recent history. Thanks for being here with us at Field Gulls. Here’s to another.

Happy Lunar New Year

Seahawks News

Will Seattle Seahawks be in line for any 2024 compensatory draft picks? - Seaside Joe

Reviewing the outgoing free agents and potential signings: Seaside Joe 1205

Tariq Woolen, Sauce Gardner share mutual respect following Week 17 game - Seahawks Wire

Richard Sherman vs. Darrelle Revis this is not. While there’s some healthy debate as to who the better corner this, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Huard: Can Seahawks' Walker or Woolen win Rookie of the Year honors? - Seattle Sports

Will either Tariq Woolen or Kenneth Walker III take home Rookie of the Year honors for the Seahawks? Brock Huard breaks it down.

Bumpus: The unsung hero of the Seahawks' defense this season - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the Seahawks' defense in 2022, no player has been more of an unsung hero than safety Ryan Neal, Michael Bumpus says.

Picks And Predictions For Week 18 Matchup Against The Los Angeles Rams - Seahawks.com

Local and national media members make their picks for the Week 18 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin Recovers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Damar Hamlin's health scare brought back unfortunate memories for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who had to witness his teammate Ricardo Lockette suffer a frightening injury in 2015.

NFC West News

It’s not quite a total rebuild BUT...the Cardinals need to start planning for 2024 - Revenge of the Birds

If there’s a way to categorize different stages or phases of an NFL team, there’s a way to see that the Cardinals keep whiffing on which phase they truly are in

Bobby Wagner Set To Break Impressive Los Angeles Rams Record? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is setting his sights on a lofty milestone against his former team.

Rams-Seahawks: Return of Greg Gaines should help LA slow Kenneth Walker - Turf Show Times

Austin Ekeler gashed the Rams’ defense last week. How will they rebound in Seattle?

49ers news: Talanoa Hufanga has struggled, and DeMeco Ryans explains where he can improve - Niners Nation

Ryans used the term "eye discipline" on six separate occasions during his press conference

Why the 49ers Defense Doesn't Need to be Elite Every Game - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have needed their defense to be elite every game this season, but now that no longer is the case. Here is why.

Around The NFL

Chiefs use incredible formation, carousel huddle in must-see play - Larry Brown Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs used a great formation and carousel huddle in a must-see trick play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saturday NFL Liveblog: Jaguars, Titans Decide the AFC South | Football Outsiders

In a very special Saturday version of our Liveblog, we're going live for the AFC South Championship between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans! We'll also keep an eye on the Chiefs attempting to clinch the #1 seed...even with this year's weird circumstances.

Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC top seed in imperfect situation, Mahomes likely wraps MVP - Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs presumably didn't want their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC to open up like it did. They also didn't make the rules.

Broncos get permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job - Yahoo Sports

The Denver Broncos are swinging big in their search for a new head coach.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look complete just in time for the playoffs - ESPN.com

Mahomes and the Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed with Saturday's win over the Raiders.

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

As Bills process trauma in aftermath of Damar Hamlin injury, mental health takes priority - The Athletic

Bills players are being asked to process that pain differently than the average person and with another violent game awaiting Sunday.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: How Chiefs' Saturday win impacts postseason race and clinching scenarios - CBSSports.com

Here's an up-to-date look at the NFL playoff race