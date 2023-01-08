Seahawks vs. Rams: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the late FOX window for the final Sunday of the 2022 regular season. If Seattle wins, they wait to see if the Detroit Lions can do them a solid by tying or beating the Green Bay Packers, which would clinch a playoff berth for the Seahawks.

As always, 506 Sports does the coverage maps, and with most of the country getting the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, the Seahawks vs. Rams is pretty regional. One notable exception would be Michigan and most of Wisconsin, for obvious reasons!

Check it out below and see if you’re in the blue:

As far as the game announcers, Seahawks vs. Rams will be done by Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. Same crew we had for the first meeting and a crew we’ve listened to a whopping four times already, with a record of 3-1. The one loss was at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve. It’s pretty wild FOX keeps assigning Mark Sanchez to call Geno Smith’s games.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1:25 PM:

10 AM

Jets-Dolphins (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Buccaneers-Falcons (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Vikings-Bears (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Panthers-Saints (FOX): Jason Benetti, Matt Millen, Megan Olivi

Patriots-Bills (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ravens-Bengals (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Browns-Steelers (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Texans-Colts (CBS): Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

1:25 PM

Cowboys-Commanders (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Rams-Seahawks (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Cardinals-49ers (FOX): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Giants-Eagles (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Chargers-Broncos (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala