Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks must win Week 18 game

It is Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means a showdown at Lumen Field against the hated division rival Los Angeles Rams that carries potential playoff implications. It’s not a win and in situation for the Hawks, as they need the Detroit Lions to defeat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, however if they lose to the Rams the Seahawks season is over.

Sunday marks the first time these two teams have met at Lumen Field since Week 5 of the 2021 season, a game that set the Seahawks on the path to moving on from Russell Wilson when a broken finger knocked him out of the game in the second half. That opened the door for three plus games worth of playing time for Geno Smith, and then in March the Fleecing Trade Hear Round the (football) World sent Wilson packing to Denver.

In any case, when the Hawks and Rams take to the field Sunday afternoon, the Hawks will have the services of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is active for the game.

The full list of inactives is: