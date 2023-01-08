Seahawks vs. Rams, Week 18: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) are on the cusp of the playoffs, but they can’t do it all by themselves. First they must beat the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at home to close out the regular season, then they need to scoreboard watch and hope the Detroit Lions can either defeat or tie the Green Bay Packers. If these outcomes materialize, Seattle is in the playoffs. If the Seahawks lose, they are automatically out. If they tie... they’re as good as out, and would need the Packers and Lions to also tie. Just win, baby!

This article is a full summary of the game, with a complete recap coming upon the conclusion of the contest. Consider this post more like a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you are still supposed to comment during the games), and refreshing the page will produce updates.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks started the game on offense and Geno Smith was immediately intercepted by Jalen Ramsey, who returned the ball to Seattle’s 11. He was looking for DK Metcalf and found the All-Pro corner. The Seahawks defense was at least able to hold the Rams to a field goal by Matt Gay. 3-0 Rams.

Seattle’s second offensive possession was dominated by effective running, including a 27-yard run by DeeJay Dallas from the wild cat formation. The next snap with wild cat saw Geno false start, which put them behind the sticks in the red zone and they didn’t recover. Geno’s end zone throw to DK Metcalf was broken up and Jason Myers tied it up at 3-3.

Baker Mayfield was sacked twice on the next Rams series, once by Coby Bryant and once by Bruce Irvin. A big punt return by DeeJay Dallas put the Seahawks in Rams territory. Once again the Seahawks got into the red zone but needed to settle for a field goal. 6-3 Seahawks.

2nd Quarter

A huge 3rd and 1 run by Cam Akers put the Rams into Seahawks territory. Thankfully, Boye Mafe sacked Mayfield on 3rd down to force another field goal. Matt Gay converted from 45 yards out. 6-6.

Both teams punted on their ensuing possessions, with a theme of bad penalties putting struggling offenses behind the sticks in rainy conditions. Smith was fortunate not to be intercepted on a 3rd and 2 throw right into the arms of Quentin Lake, but he dropped it. Incomplete instead of an interception and a fumble and Seahawks recovery.

Even with bad field position, the Rams marched down the field in just nine plays. They went 87 yards, including a 3rd and 10 conversion to Tyler Higbee on a screen. Sean McVay’s creative run game hurt the Seahawks some more and Tutu Atwell put LA ahead with an 11-yard reverse touchdown. 13-6 Rams.

3rd Quarter

The Rams picked up one first down on a 4th and inches at their own 34, then stalled out after consecutive Mayfield incompletions and a sack by Darrell Taylor on 3rd down.

Geno let it rip to start the 2nd half. Consecutive completions to Colby Parkinson, DK Metcalf, and then to Tyler Lockett got them into the end zone. That Lockett pass was for 36 yards on an absolute time to get the touchdown over Troy Hill. 13-13.

Of course, the Rams easily marched down the field on the Seahawks defense and got inside the 20. The return of “bend but don’t break” emerged as they stymied Mayfield on a designed QB run on 2nd down and Mayfield was pressured into a 3rd down incomplete pass. Matt Gay came on to give the Rams the lead again. 16-13 Rams.

Ugh. Another pick by Geno. Terrible throw as he’s hit and Jalen Ramsey has another gimme. Luckily the Seahawks defense kept the Rams out of field goal range and ended up forcing a punt. Bruce Irvin and Uchenna Nwosu split a sack for five overall on Mayfield.

4th Quarter

Seattle got the ball back and promptly went 3-and-out. Two straight Kenneth Walker III runs and then a tackle of DeeJay Dallas short of the sticks. Not ideal. Back came the Rams for only one first down and yet another punt thanks to some stout Seahawks pass coverage and an aggressive pass rush.

The Seahawks went three-and-out again but got bailed out on a running into the punter penalty. A fortunate one, at that. Colby Parkinson was wide open on a huge play over the middle of the field, followed by a 12-yard catch by Dareke Young. Nick Bellore (!!) was deemed short of first down yardage on 2nd and 4, setting up 3rd and inches. Kenneth Walker was stuffed on 3rd down toss (!!) in field goal range. Seattle burned a 2nd timeout. They went for it instead of kicking the field goal and Walker converted on the toss play on the opposite side. First down at the Rams’ 13. A Geno scramble to the 4-yard line and then a Walker run to the 2-yard line to set up 1st and goal. Walker got down to the 1 to set up 2nd and goal. He’s denied on 2nd and goal on the outside and tackled by Ramsey at the 2. Seattle ridiculously used their last timeout with more than two minutes left.

3rd and goal? Stuffed. Jason Myers ties it up from 22. 16-16.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Matt Gay 22-yard field goal - SEA 0, LAR 3

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 37-yard field goal - SEA 3, LAR 3

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 36-yard field goal - SEA 6, LAR 3

2nd Quarter: Matt Gay 45-yard field goal - SEA 6, LAR 6

2nd Quarter: Tutu Atwell 11-yard touchdown run - SEA 6, LAR 13

3rd Quarter: Tyler Lockett 36-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 13, LAR 13

GENO TO LOCKETT TO TIE THE GAME



: #LARvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/KpypRSpABD pic.twitter.com/1PEXifKMnA — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

3rd Quarter: Matt Gay 38-yard field goal - SEA 13, LAR 16

4th Quarter: Jason Myers 22-yard field goal - SEA 16, LAR 16

Seahawks Injury Report

CB Tariq Woolen suffered an ankle injury in the 2nd quarter.

Next Week’s Opponent

TBD. It’s either the offseason or the NFC #2 seed. Stay tuned!