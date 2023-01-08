Twitter reacts to Quandre Diggs and the Seahawks’ season-saving victory over the Rams

We all know how this game could have gone for the Seattle Seahawks. From the start, it had the look of a collapse like we have seen before at the hands of the LA Rams. But here came Quandre Diggs:
THAT'S OUR BALL! THANK YOU NINO!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023
FOX pic.twitter.com/SoiaNQHqe2
Quandre Diggs says that on his pick, he felt like he was 25 years old again.— hawksfootball_12 (@12Hawksfootball) January 9, 2023
Diggs added on to that and says, the interception recorded today is now his favorite interception.
I know it’s still up to the lions to win for the @Seahawks to get in the playoffs BUT… This tweet is for everyone that thought I was crazy when I said they would win at least 8 games.. Btw. Haven’t heard from any of those people since week 4.. No matter what, well Done!!— Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) January 9, 2023
Pete Carroll called Quandre Diggs' interception a hero play. pic.twitter.com/MUsmaxJwSw— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 9, 2023
Damn that was a nice ball! let’s go!— Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) January 8, 2023
Fuck you Seahawks,— Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) January 9, 2023
Now let's get your garbage team into the playoffs.
We LOVE you @qdiggs6 ‼️— kristi (@kristij7gohawks) January 9, 2023
Did you ever doubt ? #Seahawks— HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) January 9, 2023
Alright Detroit you got one shot, one opportunity, to seize everything Seattle wanted pic.twitter.com/D3sD8poXKZ— Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) January 9, 2023
The #Seahawks would cause playoff chaos— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 9, 2023
This game gave me anxiety. Sheesh. — Tameka Renee (@TheMomNextDoor2) January 9, 2023
Next up, @Lions!! #GoHawks #GoLions pic.twitter.com/m5jW7nIiuA
Before the picks, the game had all the basic ingredients:
Mistakes...
Jalen Ramsey gets his second interception of the game #Seahawks— Ball Brief (@BallBrief_) January 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ujBU0cVXSS
Poor blocking...
That interior blocking is awful! ♀️— Anne (@Anne_Lovinglife) January 9, 2023
Questionable playcalling...
16-16. Waldron just took the ball out of Geno's hands on three straight plays.— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 9, 2023
Missed opportunities....
Myers from 46... after the Rams timeout... the kick is up and the kick is... DOINKED! We go to overtime.— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 9, 2023
Same, Steve. Same. https://t.co/m3QghEv5uF— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) January 9, 2023
Ken is stuffed on a shotgun run on 3rd-and-1 at the 1...— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 9, 2023
The #Seahawks offense is 1 for 10 on third down— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 9, 2023
#Seahawks are now 0-3 in the red zone. Hard to win games like this when you can't finish.— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 9, 2023
But this game was different. Maybe this team is just a little bit different. And ultimately, none of that ended up mattering, as the Seahawks somehow willed their way into the first season sweep of the LA Rams since 2013. Geno Smith had a complicated game, but with everything on the line, he put his team in a position to win. Multiple times. Today’s game had everything... drama on the first offensive play, turnovers, questionable calls, record breaking statistical achievements, Bobby Wagner, and... Pete Carroll wearing a hat??
Rams ONLY sent out Bobby Wagner for the coin toss. Enormous ovation. Chants of bob-BY.— John ️ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 8, 2023
I give Sean McVay a terrible time every single day on this app, but that was... thanks for that, coach.
I'm not so sure about Pete in a hat.— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) January 8, 2023
Whatever happens that game was huge for Walker’s rookie of the year case— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 9, 2023
The start to the games was... inauspicious, to say the least. In the rainy weather, neither team could get much of a passing game going.
Ahem. Not a great way to start Geno— Becca (@BSnapz2019) January 8, 2023
Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield have completed 10 combined passes for 50 yards.— Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) January 8, 2023
All wide receivers have combined for 2 catches and 1 yard.
Of course, the passing games heated up a bit and we got to see some big plays... like the touchdown to Lockett!
Geno Dime pic.twitter.com/LRC97Rgf8S— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) January 8, 2023
Tyler Mother F*cking Lockett!— Anne (@Anne_Lovinglife) January 8, 2023
Damn that was a nice ball! let’s go!— Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) January 8, 2023
WHAT A THROW BY GENO— Jaspreet Singh ☬ (@JassiKhosa_11) January 8, 2023
WOW WWO WOW WHAT A DRIVE! YOU GOTTA WANT IT!!— Jamalszn and Lions fan (@Jamalsznn) January 8, 2023
Kenneth Walker finished with a pretty special conclusion to his rookie season, and he put a definitive stamp on his OROY case with this performance (yes, even with the dancing).
Kenneth Walker III final regular season stats— ۟ (@cloudpff) January 9, 2023
228 Carries
1,050 Rushing Yards
4.6 YPC
9 TDs
OROTY pic.twitter.com/k65bb6aoEh
Oh yeah... Bruuuuuuuuuce!
Agora Seattle renova com Bruce Irvin por 20M para o ano que vem.— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) January 8, 2023
PS: Quem gerou o sack foi a secundário + Nwosu. pic.twitter.com/EKp8FqZTMC
35-year-old Bruce Irvin, in what could be his final game for the Seahawks in his 3rd go-round with Seattle, with the sack on 3rd and 2 to the end Rams' drive. That's his fourth sack this season. Most he's had since 2019 (8 1/2 with Carolina)— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 8, 2023
BRUUUUCEEEEEEE!— Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) January 8, 2023
Mayfield est sacké et la défense force un 2eme 3&out de suite !
Deejay Dallas got in on some Wild Cat action, and he has to be one of my favorite under-the-radar guys in the NFL. He does a little bit of everything, and he always plays hard. That Wild Cat was fun today, too! At least, until Geno jumped!
False start on Geno…we will never know what was going to transpire there. Lol #Seahawks— Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) January 8, 2023
Well hello DJ!— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) January 8, 2023
DeeJay Dallas wildcat redemption!— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 8, 2023
Bobby Wagner got a lot of attention today, but Cody Barton has been a story to watch during this season; his play has improved noticeably, and he may be in line for pay raise in 2023.
I don't think you're screwed with Cody Barton as your starting MLB next year. He's not the same player as Week 1.— John ️ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 8, 2023
In spite on an opening drive turnover, the Seahawks defense looked like they came to play today early on as they held the Rams to 3 on a short field, and generally kept Baker Mayfield in check.
Seahawks defense came to play today. Rams have 5 yards on two drives.— Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) January 8, 2023
Those penalties though...
2 drives in a row a false start kills us ♀️— kristi (@kristij7gohawks) January 8, 2023
I was really for bad penalties that weren’t fair. Not for this sloppy play though with the refs calling totally rightful penalties.— SeattleSeacrow (@SeattleSeacrow) January 8, 2023
Now, the rest is out of their hands. At 9-8, the Seahawks did the improbable and finished with a winning record. This is remarkable for a team that many had penciled in as one of the worst in the league prior to the season. Come what may, this team showed some grit when they needed it most. Go Lions.
Loading comments...