Video: Quandre Diggs saves the Seahawks’ season, lets Bobby Wagner know about it

The game started with an interception, so it is only fitting that it would (sort of) end with one. With not only the game, but the entire season on the line, I watched in horror as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield heaved what looked like a game winning pass to a wide open Van Jefferson, only to have this happen:

Diggs plucked that ball out of the air with such ease that it took almost everybody by surprise, including Kugler and Sanchez in the booth. Quandre has had his share of ups and downs this season, but the fact remains that he is a veteran leader on this team, and times like this cement that fact in the annals of Seattle Seahawks history. Come what may in the Detroit Lions - Green Bay Packers game, plays like this are worth savoring for a long time. Diggs finishes the regular season with 4 interceptions. But not only has he stolen the ball away from the other team with consistency... he has stolen all of our hearts.