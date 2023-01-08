2023 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks’ first-round pick from Broncos set at 5th overall

We’re still waiting to see if the Seattle Seahawks will make the playoffs, but in the meantime they had a lot of results pertaining to the NFL Draft not go their way.

First off, the Indianapolis Colts gagged away a late lead to the Houston Texans, wrapping up the collapse by allowing a 4th and 20 touchdown pass by Davis Mills on a horribly misjudged interception/pass breakup opportunity by Rodney Thomas. Houston got the 2-point conversion and took themselves out of the #1 overall pick, but more importantly meant the Colts had a chance to move higher up the draft order with this loss.

In the afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers bizarrely played their starters for most of the game and still lost 31-28 to the Denver Broncos, who continue to look more competent after firing Nathaniel Hackett. Russell Wilson had some classic Russ moments, including 154 yards worth of receptions on just 5 catches for Jerry Jeudy. Wilson threw 3 touchdowns on 13/23 passing and has now beaten every team in the NFL except the Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals predictably folded up against the San Francisco 49ers, so the Broncos’ first-round pick went from 3rd overall to 5th, which could mean a lot down the line depending on whose draft stock rises and falls over the next few months.

Seattle also has Denver’s second-rounder, so they’ll be picking 37th overall too.

As for the Seahawks’ own pick, they will be 17th overall if they fail to make the playoffs. If they qualify then it’ll depend on how far they advance.

Per Tankathon, here is the confirmed draft order for the top-14 teams, as tonight’s Lions-Packers game is still in progress.

To recap: Seahawks pick 5th and 37th overall (technically 36th since Miami’s first-rounder is forfeited), 17th and 49th overall if they miss the playoffs.