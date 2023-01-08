Geno Smith had an up-and-down season for the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s a season ended with a 9-8 record, far more turnovers at the end of the year than is comfortable, and plenty of question marks heading into the offseason.

But without doubt Smith had more ups than any expected, en route to a new Seattle franchise record.

Geno Smith has officially set the Seahawks’ single-season passing yards record, surpassing Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/G8RB0oCXbF — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

Geno Smith’s 4,282 passing yards is not only a new personal best, but the new passing record for the Seahawks. Previously, it was held by Russell Wilson at 4,219 yards. Smith also broke the single-season completions and completion percentage mark.

Smith broke three of Russell Wilson's single-season club records today: completions (399), passing yards (4,282) and completion rate (69.8%). He said this week he's not sure if some of them should count since he had a 17th game to do it (but that logic wouldn't apply to comp. %) — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 9, 2023

The year?

2020, the height of Let Russ Cook.

In that season, Wilson had 40 TD to 13 INT with a rating of 105.1. Smith finishes with 30 TD to 11 INT and a rating of 100.9.

It’s another notch in Smith’s belt that he and his agent will surely take into contract discussion, as well as another bizarre-yet-real outcome in the swap from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith in 2022. Wilson will not end his career as the single-season passing leader in Seattle history.