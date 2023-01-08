 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Lions at Packers 4th Quarter game thread

GO LIONS!

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Now or never. 16-13 Packers.

In This Stream

2022 NFL Season, Week 18: Seahawks rally past Rams in overtime

View all 32 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...