IT HAPPENED! Lions eliminate Packers, send the Seahawks to the playoffs!

INCREDIBLE!

The Seattle Seahawks needed a win over the Los Angeles Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Then they needed the Detroit Lions to defeat or tie the Green Bay Packers to qualify for the postseason. Detroit has rarely won at Lambeau Field over the past three decades.

But rarely is not never. And they won at Lambeau in a 20-16 stunner to send Seattle into the postseason! Jamaal Williams haunted his former team with two 1-yard touchdown runs, D.J. Chark clinched the game on a 4th and 1 reception in the final minute, all after Aaron Rodgers’ potential final pass as a Packer was intercepted by Kerby Joseph!

KERBY JOSEPH. HIS THIRD INT OF RODGERS THIS YEAR.



Detroit sweeps Green Bay but misses the playoffs. They knew they were out when the Seahawks won. But the Lions were interested in playing spoiler and they did exactly that!

The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers next weekend with a chance to get revenge on a rival that swept them for the first time since 2011. We will update this post with the kickoff time and date when it’s made available.

Thank you, Detroit Lions! What a team you have, it is genuinely a shame that you couldn’t also make the playoffs, but the Lions have a bright future and a fun team that has surely made the city proud! We’ll see you in Detroit next regular season!