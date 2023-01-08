2023 NFL Playoff Schedule: Seahawks at 49ers set for Saturday afternoon

The NFL Playoff schedule for Wild Card Weekend has been revealed, and the Seattle Seahawks will open up the postseason against the San Francisco 49ers.

FOX will have the coverage of Seahawks-49ers, Act III starting at 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, January 14th. If the Seahawks win and avoid getting a 3-0 sweep against their NFC West rivals, they will travel to Pennyslvania to face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. A 49ers win would get them a home date in the Divisional Round against one of the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s the full schedule!

Saturday, January 14th

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 1:30 PM PT, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 5:15 PM PT, NBC

Sunday, January 15th

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 10 AM PT, CBS

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings - 1:30 PM PT, FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 5:15 PM PT, NBC

Monday, January 16th

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 5:15 PM PT, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+/ESPN8: The Ocho

Are you hyped yet?! You should be, because the Seahawks are in the playoffs!