Seahawks players react to Lions’ epic win over Packers to put Seattle in 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks knew they had to win against the Los Angeles Rams in order to have a shot at making the playoffs as the last wild card in the NFC. They got that job done with a 2nd half rally from 13-6 down to win a 19-16 overtime thriller.

Then came the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ aka Game 272 of the regular season. Detroit wins or ties and Seattle is in the playoffs, while a Packers win puts Green Bay on the flight to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

It was tight, it was tense, and the Lions kept fighting knowing they were already eliminated by virtue of Seattle’s win. Dan Campbell said at the start of the week they wouldn’t lie down, and they delivered the knockout blow to the Packers’ postseason hopes in stunning fashion, winning 20-16 at Lambeau Field for only their fourth win at that stadium since the 1990s.

This was a win for Detroit, who started 1-6 and finished 9-8 and like Seattle they have tremendous draft capital thanks to the Rams’ collapse. It was also a win for the Seahawks, as they’re in the postseason when the odds were bleak over the past few weeks.

Here’s how Seahawks players reacted on Twitter!

Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 9, 2023

SEA!!!! — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) January 9, 2023

2 Dubs in 1 night is crazy — ℰ ℰ ℋ ℒ ℰℛ ℐℐℐ (@Kenneth_Walker9) January 9, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoffs! — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) January 9, 2023

LFG!!!!! All we need is a chance! — Uchenna Nwosu (@UchennaN_42) January 9, 2023

Let’s goooo!!!!!!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 9, 2023

WE IN!! — Cody Thompson (@cthom1441) January 9, 2023

GOD IS GOOD. — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) January 9, 2023

Lets fuckin go mann — Poona Ford (@PoonaF_95) January 9, 2023

Let’s Go!!! — Damien Lewis (@Damienlewis72) January 9, 2023