PLAYOFFS!!! Seahawks beat Rams, Lions shock Packers! Seattle will play the 49ers!

Seahawks players react to Lions’ epic win over Packers to put Seattle in 2023 NFL Playoffs

By Mookie Alexander
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks knew they had to win against the Los Angeles Rams in order to have a shot at making the playoffs as the last wild card in the NFC. They got that job done with a 2nd half rally from 13-6 down to win a 19-16 overtime thriller.

Then came the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ aka Game 272 of the regular season. Detroit wins or ties and Seattle is in the playoffs, while a Packers win puts Green Bay on the flight to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

It was tight, it was tense, and the Lions kept fighting knowing they were already eliminated by virtue of Seattle’s win. Dan Campbell said at the start of the week they wouldn’t lie down, and they delivered the knockout blow to the Packers’ postseason hopes in stunning fashion, winning 20-16 at Lambeau Field for only their fourth win at that stadium since the 1990s.

This was a win for Detroit, who started 1-6 and finished 9-8 and like Seattle they have tremendous draft capital thanks to the Rams’ collapse. It was also a win for the Seahawks, as they’re in the postseason when the odds were bleak over the past few weeks.

Here’s how Seahawks players reacted on Twitter!

