PLAYOFFS!!! Seahawks beat Rams, Lions shock Packers! Seattle will play the 49ers!

Video: NBC Universo’s call of the Lions knocking out the Packers is the best thing you’ll hear

Everything is better on Spanish-language television.

By Mookie Alexander
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoffs thanks to winning against the Los Angeles Rams, followed by a remarkably exhilarating 20-16 win by the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers.

With the Lions facing 4th and 1 deep in Green Bay territory, they could have kicked a field goal to go up 7 and force the Packers to go however many yards for a touchdown with no timeouts left. But the key in the previous sentence is “no timeouts left.” Detroit only needed a yard to run the rest of the clock out, and Dan Campbell was ready to put the dagger through Green Bay’s hopes and dreams.

It was an empty set, bunch formation that gave away that this was going to be a passing play. The Packers still allowed D.J. Chark to sit in the zone wide open for the catch and the game-ending, season-ending, Seahawks playoff-clinching first down.

That’s an awesome call by Mike Tirico, but he can’t hold a candle to the Spanish-language play-by-play voice on NBC Universo. Shoutout to Miguel Gurwitz for this iconic commentary on the final meaningful play of the 2022 regular season.

Why yes, Gurwitz did sing DJ Chark’s name to the tune of Baby Shark. Now I said in the headline it’s the best thing you’ll hear, but depending on how often you’ve heard Baby Shark you might be a tad annoyed. I don’t care. In this instance, it rules, and so do the Lions and so does Gurwitz.

