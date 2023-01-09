The Seattle Seahawks are in!!

The squeakiest of squeak-ins as the NFC 7th seed, Seattle watched in earnest as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Lions celebrated almost as hard as if they’d made the playoffs themselves.

But the train keeps a’rolling, and the Seahawks find themselves as the second least likely team to make the Super Bowl, according to early lines.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Seattle at +5000, a better chance than only the Miami Dolphins. They’re 9.5 point underdogs at San Francisco on Saturday.

The Seahawks are not the worst team in the playoffs this year. Their 9-8 record is the same as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dolphins, a half game different than the 9-7-1 New York Giants, and better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, they do face one of the four best teams in the postseason right out of the gate.

It’s a tall, tall order for a third round against the 49ers. Geno Smith hasn’t been able to solve them this season. But the Seahawks even being here is a testament to how crazy the NFL is.

In the second quarter of the season finale, Green Bay had over 80% chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN’s Win Probability.

Detroit actually went in to Lambeau Field and beat Aaron Rodgers in January, in a year that Geno Smith outplayed Russell Wilson in every conceivable statistic, and all we’re really saying is the Seahawks just wanted a chance, and they got it.

Time to prepare.