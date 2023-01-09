What an afternoon. Our Seattle Seahawks had a few starts and stops and eventually beat a tough Los Angeles Rams team in OT. Furthermore, the Detroit Lions played as if their lives depended on it and beat a frustrated Green Bay Packers team to deny them a playoff berth. Lots to go over today including job openings, post-season schedule, 2023 draft order, and more!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Rams takeaways: 3 points about the game - Seaside Joe

Plus what happened in Packers-Lions and the playoff picture? Seaside Joe 1406

Rejoice, Seattle! Seahawks make playoffs when Lions beat Packers, who have another letdown - Yahoo Sports

The Green Bay Packers have had a few disappointments late in Aaron Rodgers' career at Lambeau Field in January. The feeling they had Sunday night isn't unfamiliar.

After so many 1-year deals, Geno Smith may seek free agency he’s earned. Seahawks will...? - The News Tribune

Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks’ season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers.

Reporter Bob Condotta grades Seahawks' OT win over Rams in Week 18 - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks began their regular season winning a game at home on a missed field goal, and ended it winning a game at home on a made one.

Why having the #5 pick is still good for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

The football gods conspired against the Seahawks on Sunday — with Indianapolis ridiculously blowing their game against the Texans, the Cardinals predictably being pummelled by the Niners and the Broncos ending their season on a high against the Chargers.

Watch: Seahawks' wild OT finish to beat Rams 19-16, keep season alive - Seattle Sports

Details and video highlights from the wild finish to the Seahawks' 19-16 overtime win against the Rams that kept their playoff hopes alive.

They're in: Seahawks make playoffs -- and get a top 5 pick - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have finished the 2022 season with a winning record, but they're not done yet, making the playoffs thanks to help from the Lions.

Playoff-bound: What Seahawks said after dramatic OT win in Week 18 - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks did their part, then got the help they needed to make the postseason. Brandon Gustafson on what the Seahawks said Sunday.

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss - NFL.com

A sleepless night in Seattle is ending with a celebration.

Seattle Seahawks Clinch 2022 NFL Playoff Berth, Will Face San Francisco 49ers In Wild Card Round - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks are playoff bound thanks to a thrilling Week 18 win over the Rams, and a Lions win over the Packers.

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 19-16 vs. Rams In OT - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks battled hard to earn a win in their home finale over the Rams, 19-16. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast.

Seahawks Keep Playoff Hopes Alive, Survive Pesky Rams For 19-16 Overtime Win - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite failing to score any touchdowns in three red zone trips, the Seattle Seahawks came through with stops on defense when they needed them and Jason Myers bounced back from a rare miss to boot the team to a winning season and potential wild card berth.

Seattle Seahawks Into Playoffs as Detroit Lions Top Green Bay Packers; Will Play San Francisco 49ers in Wild Card - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks got what they needed from the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and will now advance to the NFC Wild Card to face the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC West News

49ers News: Dominant win secures the NFC’s second seed - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers’ 10th straight win

San Francisco 49ers 38, Arizona Cardinals 13: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Everything That Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals' Finale vs San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The finale to the 2022 season wasn't anything surprising for the Arizona Cardinals. Let's look at everything that went right/wrong against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Hopes Disaster Season Was Blessing in Disguise - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, perhaps speaking after a game for the final time, said he hopes to learn from this season.

J.J. Watt receives emotional, tearful farewell from 49ers fans in final NFL game - Yahoo Sports

J.J. Watt received an emotional and fitting tribute from San Francisco 49ers fans on Sunday afternoon.

OPINION: Cleaning house isn’t enough, Michael Bidwill needs to step down as Team President - Revenge of the Birds

If Michael Bidwill the owner was judging Michael Bidwill the team president, how secure would his job be right now with the team exposed nationally on Hard Knocks?

Arizona Cardinals fall to 49ers in J.J. Watt’s final NFL game - Revenge of the Birds

Watt’s NFL career ended in a Cardinals loss to the 49ers

Rams-Seahawks Winners & Losers: Jalen Ramsey got the best of DK Metcalf - Turf Show Times

Was this Sean McVay’s last game with LA?

Los Angeles Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out in Loss to Seahawks; Future in Question? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams saw their injury-riddled season officially come to an end in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seattle Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaker in the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Around The NFL

As Cowboys head into NFL playoffs with a thud, pressure is on Mike McCarthy to avoid another letdown - Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys won’t have a home playoff game. They won’t have momentum entering the postseason, nor a perfectly healthy roster. Indeed, they can’t even have total confidence in which team is going to show up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.

NFL draft order is set: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big - Yahoo Sports

With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, the first 18 picks of the 2023 draft are set.

NFL playoffs bracket - Preview, schedule, Super Bowl odds, more - ESPN.com

The NFL playoff field is finally set, and an exciting wild-card slate lies ahead. Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the 14 teams vying to win Super Bowl LVII.

Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason - ESPN.com

Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs.

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

Packers vs. Lions score, takeaways: Detroit plays spoiler, ends Green Bay's bid for postseason berth - CBSSports.com

The Lions become the first NFC North team to sweep the Packers since they did so in 2018, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention

Eagles vs. Giants score, takeaways: Philadelphia clinches NFC's No. 1 seed in Jalen Hurts' return - CBSSports.com

Philadelphia, which also locked up the NFC East title, was in full control in its Week 18 meeting vs. New York