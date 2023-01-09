Geno Smith has a million reasons to be ecstatic about going to the playoffs

Geno Smith is in the playoffs as a starting quarterback for the first time in his career, and he did so with a 4th quarter comeback and eventual overtime game-winning drive to complete the Seattle Seahawks’ first sweep of the Los Angeles Rams since 2013. It was far from Smith’s best performance but he still made some key plays that put Seattle in position to stay in the playoff hunt, then confirm themselves into the postseason when the Detroit Lions conquered the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Smith re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year “prove it” deal and not only did he beat Drew Lock in the quarterback competition, he put up career numbers and genuinely impressive statistics up there with the best names in the sport. He’s the new record holder for several Seahawks franchise passing statistics. His incentive-laden contract included a $1 million bonus for making the playoffs, which he accomplished.

Last week, Geno eclipsed 4,000 yards passing and got himself another $1 million. By making the Pro Bowl and throwing at least 20 touchdowns in the process, he got $500,000. The other $1 million came on playing time incentives, and since he didn’t miss a single snap the entire season, it’s safe to say he hit the jackpot there.

Geno got the maximum money this season, and he’s lined himself up for a bigger payday next offseason whether in Seattle or elsewhere. It is undeniably one of the great sports stories to watch Smith turn his career around in such fashion, especially with the added context of replacing a legend in Russell Wilson. His name should be etched into Seattle sports lore just off of what he’s accomplished this season.