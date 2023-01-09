2023 NFL Playoffs: Seahawks open as 10-point underdogs against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers faced off in Week 2. The Seahawks were alone atop the division at the time, but the 49ers prevailed, 27-7. Seattle’s defense gave up almost as many rushing yards (189) as their offense had total yards (216), and the only points the Seahawks scored were on special teams.

Seattle and San Francisco faced off again in Week 15. By that point, the 49ers had a 2-game lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West. San Francisco’s 21-13 win clinched the division title at Lumen Field. The 49ers outgained the Seahawks by 100 yards on the ground, 170 to 70.

On Saturday, the Seahawks and 49ers face off for a third time in the first game of Wildcard Weekend. Who will prevail?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the answer is the 49ers, who are favored by 10 points and have a moneyline of -490 compared to the Seahawks moneyline of +390.

But what does history think?

According to Google, there have been 21 instances (since the 1970 NFL Merger) of two teams meeting three times in the same season.

The team that was 2-0 in the regular season is 14-7 in those 21 games.

In 17 of those 21 games, the 2-0 team was the home team.

2-0 home teams are 12-5 in those games.

Pretty long odds for the Seahawks, right? (The correct answer here is, “Yes.”)

But you know who else had long odds recently? The Detroit Lions. Heading into Week 18, they were 3-27 in their last 30 games at Lambeau Field.

Now they’re 4-27 in their last 31 games there.

Kudos to the Lions on their win - and thank you for giving the Seahawks an opportunity to face the division-rival 49ers a third time this season.

Anything can happen in the playoffs.

Or so they say.

The Over/Under is 43-1/2 points.

For what it’s worth, these two teams scored 34 combined points the first time around . . . and the second.

Go Hawks!