Video: Seahawks fans pay tribute to Bobby Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams and a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers.

But it was also a homecoming for Bobby Wagner, who had not played a game at Lumen Field in over a year when he was still a member of the Seahawks organization, before leaving to join the in-divisional rival Los Angeles Rams after Seattle released him in March.

After the game as Wagner walked off the field, Seattle fans showered the longtime fan favorite with plenty of cheers and applause.

The crowd also chanted “Bob-by” multiple times pre-game as Wagner went to midfield for the coin toss.

Deserving praise for one of the greatest players to ever wear a Seahawks uniform. Wagner made six All-Pro teams and eight consecutive Pro Bowls while in Seattle, and was a key member of the 2013 Super Bowl defense. He has collected 100 tackles in every year of his career and racked up a career high 170 during his final season with the Seahawks in 2021.

Wagner had seven tackles and one tackle for loss against the Seahawks on Sunday.