Report: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

When the NFL Playoffs hit the airwaves, the NFC West will be well represented, with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers facing off at Levi’s Stadium in the opening game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Not participating in the postseason from the division will be the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, with both of those teams sitting at home after stinking up the joint during the year. Both the Cardinals and Rams finished with a record that earned a top six pick, though it is the Detroit Lions who will be enjoying the fruits of the labors of the Rams.

The struggles Los Angeles faced as they attempted to repeat as Super Bowl Champions led to significant speculation in recent weeks that they team could be looking for a new coach in the offseason, with Sean McVay potentially set to leave for the TV booth. However, with Black Monday in full swing, it is the small-beaked Cardinals who will be on the hunt for a new coach in the coming weeks after having fired Kliff Kingsbury Monday.

From NFL Now: The #AZCardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury. pic.twitter.com/miBbLnxjFt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

It was just last March that Kingsbury signed a contract that reportedly was fully guaranteed through the 2026 season, and the Cards will now be onto their fourth coach in seven seasons in 2023.