Enemy Reaction 2022: Seahawks vs. Rams, but from the Lions fans’ perspectives

The Seattle Seahawks ended their regular season on a high note, but it wasn’t until 8:22 PM PT that it was confirmed that they would be in the playoffs. A heroic win by the Detroit Lions, eliminated due to the Seahawks’ win earlier in the afternoon, sent the Green Bay Packers packing on their own stadium and propelled Seattle into the postseason. That means we’re getting a double dose of Enemy Reaction!

Here’s the deal: There’s not a lot I can do when Rams fans don’t even reach 400 combined comments on the Turf Show Times game thread. So we will give them a reprieve and instead focus on Pride of Detroit, who will be on the good and bad side of Enemy Reaction this week in a special two-part series.

Today you get the bad side where they’re upset that the Rams didn’t knock the Seahawks out and give themselves a chance at making the playoffs. Then tomorrow it’s a supersized Enemy Reaction looking back at Lions-Packers, with jubilation from Lions and Seahawks fans alike, plus the crushing response from Packers fans. Oh yeah, and you’ll get bonus celebrations within the NFC North, a division that collectively despises Green Bay.

Jason Myers wins it! (19-16 SEA OT Final)

There’s your appetizer. Lots of referee complaints in the end by Lions fans but it’s heat of the moment stuff that every fanbase is prone to (some more than others). I’m pretty sure I can guess how Seahawks fans were on this site when the Packers were getting a few favorable calls against the Lions. Coming on Tuesday is maybe the greatest Enemy Reaction for a non-Seahawks game we’ve ever had. Lions fans will want to read this one!

