Seahawks News

Seahawks must consider exTEnsions for Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson - Seaside Joe

With how Seahawks are using tight ends, Seattle can't afford to risk breaking up the band: Seaside Joe 1673

Geno Smith returns to New York with Seahawks: 'It's just another football game' - The Seattle Times

New York will always serve as a significant part of Geno Smith's NFL journey. With every day he spends as the starting quarterback in Seattle it becomes a part of his story that recedes further into the rearview mirror. Maybe that's why when Smith met the media this week he did all he could to insist that Monday night's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — the field where he spent the first five seasons of his career — is all about the present and not the past.

Bump: Seahawks may have unlocked red zone target in Jake Bobo - Seattle Sports

Do the Seattle Seahawks have a new weapon in the red zone? Michael Bumpus thinks they do in undrafted rookie receiver Jake Bobo.

What To Watch - 2023 Week 4: Seahawks at Giants - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks travel to the Giants for Monday Night Football.

Seahawks’ Jamal Adams ‘looking forward to the journey’ as he returns to the field - The Athletic

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowl safety is back and eager to join Seattle's talented secondary.

What Must Seattle Accomplish to Beat New York Giants in Week 4? Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Underdogs on the road despite having a better record than the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks will look to take advantage of a struggling opponent under the lights in a crucial early season Monday Night Football contest.

NFC West News

49ers Quarterback: Steve Young’s Brock Purdy explanation mirrors Tom Brady - Niners Nation

Maybe the NFL needs to reassess this?

Stopping the Run is Key for the 49ers to Defeat the Cardinals - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Why the San Francisco 49ers must stop the run to defeat the Arizona Cardinals.

Don’t Expect Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Back Soon - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is able to come off the PUP list after this week.

Do we have a shot against the Niners? - Revenge of the Birds

It’s 49ers week, and we’re big-time underdogs. But the Cardinals defied expectations and oddsmakers alike last week. Can they do it again?

Rams may need to accept who they are if they lose to Colts on Sunday - Turf Show Times

If they want to be a playoff team, every game becomes a must-win for Sean McVay’s L.A. Rams

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Preview: Can Run Game Rebound? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Will the Los Angeles Rams be able to get the ground game going against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4?

Around The NFL

NFL makes decision on Mac Jones discipline after Sauce Gardner allegation - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL made its decision on potential discipline for quarterback Mac Jones on Saturday after an alleged cheap shot on Sauce Gardner.

The secret to Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane's breakout makes Miami even more of a nightmare to defend - Yahoo Sports

Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.

NFL experts react to Week 4: Concern for Cowboys? Who has edge in Dolphins-Bills? - The Athletic

Week 4 in the NFL has plenty of headlines and storylines to preview. The Athletic's NFL experts break it all down.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is off to a sizzling start - Andscape

Only three games into his pro career, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has performed as if he’s been in the NFL for a minute now. Off to a great start, th…

NFL Week 3 fines roundup - NBC Sports

This year, the NFL has begun announcing the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions.

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Bills hold Dolphins offense under 30 points; C.J. Stroud shocks Steelers - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at five surprising predictions for the NFL's Week 4 weekend slate

The magic numbers behind the Miami Dolphins offense | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The genius behind the seemingly unstoppable Miami Dolphins offense, from the run game to the pre-snap motion to the relatively unprecedented level of personnel diversity.