The Seattle Seahawks don’t play until Monday night, so in the meantime we have football from 6:30 AM all the way through about 8:30 PM PT.

We start with the ESPN+ exclusive in London, with the 2-1 Atlanta Falcons taking on the 1-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick have the call from England.

Then we have the 10 AM slate featuring the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills, and the main 1 PM game is the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New England Patriots.

Games we’ll be watching closely are the Los Angeles Rams against the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers at home versus the Arizona Cardinals, and yeah, probably the Denver Broncos against the Chicago Bears to see if the stoppable force that is the Bears offense can do anything against the movable object that is Denver’s defense.

We’ll have a separate thread for ‘Sunday Night Football’ shortly before kickoff. Here’s where you can chat about the London game, the regional slate, and see the TV coverage maps courtesy of 506 Sports.

CBS (10 AM + Raiders at Chargers at 1:05 PM)

FOX (10 AM)

FOX 1:25 PM

Enjoy the day's action!





