The Seattle Seahawks had their bye week, and returned to practice on Monday ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s no official injury report that needs to be released until Wednesday, but Pete Carroll still provided some updates on Jamal Adams, Geno Smith, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Coby Bryant, and many others.

Seahawks News

Geno Smith’s Knee Is “Fine” & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll following Monday’s practice.

The Pete Carroll effect: Will Seahawks HC inspire Jim Harbaugh's NFL return?

How Pete Carroll could inspire Jim Harbaugh to come back to the NFL: Seaside Joe 1682

A few quick Monday draft notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

Pete Carroll wants to see legal tackle that injured Geno Smith revisited | The Seattle Times

Seahawks coach says he has contacted people in league about the so-called hip drop tackle that caused Smith to miss a couple of series against the Giants.

Seattle Seahawks Check-In: What we've learned through 4 games - Seattle Sports

A close look at the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, detailing where they've improved, where they need to get better, and what is certain and uncertain.

Pete Carroll defends Jamal Adams' sideline outburst: He had a legit concussion - NBC Sports

The Seahawks safety issued an apology after berating an unaffiliated neurologist on the sideline during an Oct. 2 game against the Giants.

Seahawks: Room for Improvement Despite Hot Start

The Seahawks look a lot like the team that surprised us last year, but there's room for improvement including the most important in-game situations.

Around the NFC West

49ers LG Aaron Banks avoids serious injury - NBC Sports

49ers left guard Aaron Banks left Sunday Night Football after 39 of 71 plays.

Kawakami: Case closed — Brock Purdy and the 49ers are very good and only getting better - The Athletic

How good was Purdy on Sunday? Kyle Shanahan, who lives to order up runs, had to resist the urge to keep calling pass after pass.

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner ‘could miss some time,' coach says

Jonathan Gannon said Conner might miss some time after getting hurt at the end of a 35-yard run during Arizona’s 34-20 loss to Cincinnati.

Colt McCoy backs Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy joined The Herd and stood up for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when asked about his commitment to the game.

Rodrigue: These L.A. Rams are still waiting to meet their own potential - The Athletic

"Can you go out there and do it for the full game?" QB Matthew Stafford asked after the Rams lost to the Eagles.

Why Los Angeles Rams Defense Couldn't Stop Philadelphia Eagles When It Mattered - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams defense struggled against both the Eagles' run and pass attack.

Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

IOC set to vote on flag football for 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who want to bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 year

Jets lose top O-lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) for season - ESPN

Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday.

Bills LB Matt Milano, DT Daquan Jones sidelined indefinitely - ESPN

Bills linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will be sidelined indefinitely with injuries sustained in Buffalo's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sources - Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch could miss 4-6 weeks - ESPN

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is looking at a 4-6 week absence because of a neck strain suffered in Sunday's loss, sources told ESPN.

Could fixing Patriots' offense include Belichick benching Mac Jones? - ESPN - New England Patriots- ESPN

New England's offense has mustered all of three points in a pair of embarrassing losses the past two weeks. How can Bill Belichick turn things around?

Report: Josh Norman is expected to sign with Bills practice squad - NBC Sports

The Bills are expected to sign veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Anonymous NFL Executives Rip Bill Belichick Amid Patriots’ 1-4 Start - Sports Illustrated

Multiple NFL leaders weighed in on the factors limiting the Patriots’ coach after a disastrous start to the 2023 season.