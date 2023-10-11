Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s time for another edition of Seahawks Reacts, and we’ve got a couple of game week questions for you!

As is standard alongside the confidence poll, we want to know your score margin predictions! Seattle has back to back wins by multiple possessions, do I hear a trifecta? The Cincinnati Bengals have been blown out twice on the road, but the home loss to the Baltimore Ravens was only by a field goal. Cincinnati is the home favorite, but the Seahawks have been strong road team for several seasons running. Who takes this one, Seattle or Cincy? Your options are 1-8 pts and 9+ pts (aka “2+ possessions”) for either team.

The last question is all about sacks. Seattle recorded 11 sacks against the New York Giants, which was more than double what they’d managed in the previous three games combined. That’s obviously going to normalize against better teams, better quarterbacks, and better offensive lines, but it’s no secret that Joe Burrow is sack prone and the Bengals OL is shaky.

Burrow has been sacked 11 times through five games, and his sack rate is 5.3%, but you could contextualize that by noting his calf injury has led to a change in the offensive scheme and a massive shift towards getting rid of the ball as quickly as possible. The trade-off for not getting sacked a bunch is an adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A) of just 4.4 yards, which is by far the worst of his career.

How many sacks will the Seahawks get on Burrow on Sunday? We have options for 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4+, so get your vote on!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/802OG6/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back at the end of the week for the full results!