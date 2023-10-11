In Today’s Links: Previews for our Seattle Seahawks’ big game against the Bengals this Sunday; The defense needs to improve and how they are improving; How Kenneth Walker can open up the ‘Hawks offense. Middle of the week. Take a breath. Thanks for being here and such. Enjoy yourself.

#np Dinner Party by Robert Glasper

Seahawks News

4 reasons Seahawks will be better at end of the season than they are now - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks haven't been as good as they could be, and they've been pretty good

What to know about the Seahawks' Week 6 opponent — the Cincinnati Bengals - The Seattle Times

A week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared in crisis mode. Quarterback Joe Burrow was hobbling around with a calf injury, receiver Ja'Marr Chase was at the center of some controversy after stating “I'm always [freaking] open” in response to a question about struggles getting him the ball, and a team expected to contend for the AFC title stood at 1-3. A 34-20 win at Arizona Sunday showcased many of the traits that got the Bengals to the Super Bowl two years ago and to the AFC title game last season — an explosive offense led by fourth-year quarterback Burrow and third-year receiver Chase and an opportunistic defense.

Seahawks Notebook: Week 6 preview, NFC picture, health updates - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost on what the Seattle Seahawks will see in their return from a bye vs. Cincinnati, where they sit in the NFC, and injury notes.

How Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III can open up the offense - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-1 when Kenneth Walker III has a rush of 30-plus yards, "so we've got to get that going," says Michael Bumpus.

Seahawks Round-Up: DK Metcalf Becomes First Lululemon NFL Brand Ambassador - Seahawks.com

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf continues to blossom off-the-field via an endorsement deal with Lululemon.

Seattle Seahawks' Defense 'Not a Finished Product' After Bye Week - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Only four games into the season, the Seattle Seahawks still have plenty of questions to answer on defense. But with a tough test on tap in Cincinnati, coach Pete Carroll believes the unit hasn't come close to playing to its potential yet and is eager to see how the group performs coming off a bye week.

NFC West News

Fred Warner is the MVP of the 49ers Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Fred Warner is the MVP of the San Francisco 49ers defense.

With James Conner on IR, what's next for Arizona Cardinals? - ESPN

With Connor sidelined for at least a month, the Cardinals will rely on unproven running backs and QB Joshua Dobbs to pick up the slack.

Arizona Cardinals Claim RB After James Conner Injury - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have added another running back to their room following James Conner's injury.

Despite competitive start, Arizona Cardinals have a long way to go to close the talent gap - Revenge of the Birds

Maybe it’s as simple as "Just Add Kyler" but the Cardinals’ loss to the Bengals to fall to 1-4 yesterday proved just that the team is still far off from contending for a title

Rams stock up, stock down: Is Sean McVay to blame for loss to Eagles? - Turf Show Times

Which players have seen their stock rise and stock go down on the Rams since losing to the Eagles?

Los Angeles Rams' Russ Yeast Reveals Two Admirable Teammates - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams second-year safety Russ Yeast wants to grow as a leader, and these two teammates set great examples.

Around The NFL

Dak Prescott is good, sometimes very good. And evidence is mounting it's not enough to win the Cowboys a Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Power Rankings: Panthers might have really screwed up trading up for Bryce Young - Yahoo Sports

It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.

Sean Payton: Broncos aren't looking to trade, but we pick up the phone if other teams call - NBC Sports

If anyone wants to trade for a player on the Broncos' roster, the Broncos are willing to listen.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

Another week down, another edition of Power Rankings. Who tops the list this week, and which players have been pleasant (or not so pleasant) fantasy surprises?

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right? - NFL.com

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.

Move the Sticks: Monday night recap, 3-2 teams in AFC & Week 6 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Lions, Jaguars on the rise, plus rookie check-in - The Athletic

This week's NFL Power Rankings are checking in on everybody's new guys and wondering just how good the San Francisco 49ers might be.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Patriots' Bill Belichick should be fired as GM; surging Lions crack top 5 - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says the Patriots are toast due to their lack of talent

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones were among the first-round standouts in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.