Report: Charles Cross and Phil Haynes practice Wednesday, Damien Lewis remains out

In Week 6 the Seattle Seahawks are set to travel to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, after dealing with injuries at all five positions on the offensive line early in the season. The season began rough, with both starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas leaving the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lucas, of course, landed on injured reserve and remains out until at least Week 7, but things are looking positively for the Seahawks to potentially benefit from the return of Cross against the Bengals in Week 6, as he is on the field and practicing Wednesday.

Recently injured offensive line starters Phil Haynes and Charles Cross practicing today for #Seahawks , Pete Carroll says — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 11, 2023

As noted in the Tweet from Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, in addition to Cross potentially returning against the Bengals, the Hawks could also see Phil Haynes return after leaving the matchup against the New York Giants in Week 6.

However, while both Haynes and Cross are practicing, starting left guard Damien Lewis remains sidelined as of Wednesday.

On the flip side, Damien Lewis (ankle) will not practice today, so only one of two injured guards will be back at least for Wednesday. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 11, 2023

This will obviously be a situation that bears watching in the coming days, and potentially into Week 7 when Lucas will be eligible to return from injured reserve, should his knee be in a position to allow that.