Injury Update: Jamal Adams clears concussion protocol

The Seahawks should have their All Pro strong safety for the second straight game after Adams gets the all clear.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When the Seattle Seahawks took on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, one of the big storylines was the return of Jamal Adams to the field after missing more than a year due to a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season. However, the appearance for Adams was far shorter than hoped, as a knee to the head on his ninth snap of the game brought his return to a premature close with a concussion.

Now, though, a little more than a week after leaving that game against the Giants, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says that Adams has cleared the league concussion protocols.

This should clear the way for Adams to return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, as the Bengals offense looks to stay on track after a get-right game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 in which they posted a season high 34 points.

