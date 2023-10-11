The first official practice for the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks has wrapped up, and there are only four DNPs to report from Wednesday’s session.

DK Metcalf has been nursing a rib injury since Week 2, so this is nothing to worry about with him on the DNP list. Nickel corners Coby Bryant and Artie Burns remain out and Pete Carroll just about indicated they won’t be playing this week, but the good news is the Seahawks have Devon Witherspoon.

Damien Lewis is the big question mark given he was carted off against the New York Giants with an ankle sprain. If he can’t go, it’s possible that Phil Haynes switches over to left guard and rookie Anthony Bradford takes the right guard spot.

As expected, Haynes and Charles Cross are back at practice, albeit in a limited role. Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks were also limited, although with Brooks you have to keep in mind they’ve been taking it easy with him after his January ACL tear.

Geno Smith, Jarran Reed, and Dre’Mont Jones were all full participants, and it’s worth noting that Tre Brown wasn’t even on the injury report after his Week 3 concussion.

Here’s the full report: